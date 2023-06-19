Tinubu meets Bill Gates, reaffirms commitment to health, safety of Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President of the Aliko Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, was also at the meeting.

In his remark at the meeting, Tinubu promised to give priority to the health and safety of Nigerians.

He stressed that the development of a country was critically tied to the health of its people.

The president commended the partnership between Gates and Aliko Dangote Foundation.

He said his administration would make their work in Nigeria and Africa successful, particularly in the fight against polio, measles, malaria, and other diseases.

Tinubu, however, warned about the budgetary constraints and other issues around funding.

