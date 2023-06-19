Tinubu to make first official trip abroad as Nigeria’s president June 22

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja for Paris, France, on June 22 to attend a summit to be hosted by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy to the President, Dele Alake, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said his principal would join other world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact in the French capital.

The pact, according to Alake, places vulnerable countries on the priority list for support and investment following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trip will be Tinubu’s first abroad since he assumed office as Nigeria’s president on May 29.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates, Dangote to meet with Tinubu on health, other matters

The statement read: “The two-day Summit will look at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted, mobilise innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in green infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

“The President will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials. He will return to Abuja on Saturday.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now