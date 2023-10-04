PICTURES: Media diplomacy takes centre stage as Nigerian journalists engage South African officials, journalists, academics

Fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) Cohort 2 recently visited South Africa as part of their six months fellowship. It was also a veritable opportunity for them to contribute to improving relations between Nigeria and South Africa through strategic media diplomacy.

In their activity-packed schedule, the fellows spent time engaging in academic, diplomatic and business interactions at the University of Johannesburg, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), and MTN Group headquarters.

The engagements were designed to facilitate in-depth learning, cross-cultural exchanges, and valuable networking. The exposure enriched their understanding of Nigerian-South Africa relations, Africa within global economic dynamics, disruption of the media ecosystem, media business opportunities in Africa, imperatives of development journalism, and the role of new media in shaping public discourse in Africa.

The fellows, through the MTN MIP vehicle, were able to perform the role of media diplomats amid frosty relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

