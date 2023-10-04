PICTURES: Media diplomacy takes centre stage as Nigerian journalists engage South African officials, journalists, academics

Fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) Cohort 2 recently visited South Africa as part of their six months fellowship. It was also a veritable opportunity for them to contribute to improving relations between Nigeria and South Africa through strategic media diplomacy.
In their activity-packed schedule, the fellows spent time engaging in academic, diplomatic and business interactions at the University of Johannesburg, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), and MTN Group headquarters.
The engagements were designed to facilitate in-depth learning, cross-cultural exchanges, and valuable networking. The exposure enriched their understanding of Nigerian-South Africa relations, Africa within global economic dynamics, disruption of the media ecosystem, media business opportunities in Africa, imperatives of development journalism, and the role of new media in shaping public discourse in Africa.
The fellows, through the MTN MIP vehicle, were able to perform the role of media diplomats amid frosty relations between Nigeria and South Africa.
See photos below:
L-R: Lakinbofa Goodluck, PR Manager, MTN Nigeria; Prof. Adekeye Adebajo, Research Fellow, University of Pretoria; Nyameko Goso, Chief Director, West Africa, South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation; Amb. Haruna Manta, Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa and Dominic Khumalo, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, MTN Group during the MTN MIP 2 Fellows visit to MTN Group in Sandton, South Africa on September 21, 2023.
L-R: Dominic Khumalo, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, MTN Group; Lakinbofa Goodluck, PR Manager, MTN Nigeria; Isaac Ogugua Ezechukwu, Director, Professional Education, Pan-Atlantic University; Amb. Haruna Manta, Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa; Tebogo Seokolo, South Africa’s Ambassador to France and Monaco; Nyameko Goso, Chief Director, West Africa, South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation and Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations, MTN Nigeria during the MTN MIP 2 Fellows visit to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, South Africa on September 22, 2023.
L-R: Elizabeth Musa, MTN MIP Fellow; Steven Gruzd, Programme Head, African Governance and Diplomacy, South African Institute of International Affairs; Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations, MTN Nigeria; Isabel Bosman, Researcher, African Governance and Diplomacy Programme, South African Institute of International Affairs and Anuoluwapo Odubanjo, MTN MIP 2 Fellow during the MTN MIP 2 Fellows visit to the South African Institute of International Affairs in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 19, 2023.
L-R: Dr. Sifisi Mnisi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Communication and Media, University of Johannesburg; Isaac Ogugua Ezechukwu, Director, Professional Education, Pan-Atlantic University; Lakinbofa Goodluck, PR Manager, MTN Nigeria; Thandi Smith, Head of Programmes, Media Monitoring Africa and Olufemi Adeniran, MTN MIP Fellow during a panel discussion on Business Journalism in Africa at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa on September 18, 2023.
L-R: Dominic Khumalo, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, MTN Group; Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations, MTN Nigeria; Marina Madale, Executive, Sustainability and Shared Value, MTN Group; Atul Dama, General Manager, Strategy and Transformation, MTN Group and Isaac Ogugua Ezechukwu, Director, Professional Education, Pan-Atlantic University during the MTN MIP 2 Fellows visit to MTN Group in Sandton, South Africa on September 21, 2023.
L-R: Chinedu Chidi, President, MTN MIP Cohort 2, Lakinbofa Goodluck, PR Manager, MTN Nigeria; Dr. Prinola Govenden, Senior Lecturer, Department of Communication and Media, University of Johannesburg; Isaac Ogugua Ezechukwu, Director, Professional Education, Pan-Atlantic University and Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations, MTN Nigeria at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa on September 18, 2023.
L-R: Nyameko Goso, Chief Director, West Africa, South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation; Amb. Haruna Manta, Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa and Victory Wilson, MTN MIP Fellow during the MTN MIP 2 Fellows visit to MTN Group in Sandton, South Africa on September 21, 2023.
Amb. Haruna Manta, Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa and Abdulrasheed Hussain, MTN MIP Fellow during the MTN MIP 2 Fellows visit to MTN Group in Sandton, South Africa on September 21, 2023.
David Oputah, MTN MIP Fellow and Dr. Sifisi Mnisi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Communication and Media, University of Johannesburg during a panel discussion on Sensationalism and Fake News at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa on September 18, 2023.
L-R: Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations, MTN Nigeria; Chinedu Chidi, President, MTN MIP Cohort 2; Isaac Ogugua Ezechukwu, Director, Professional Education, Pan-Atlantic University; Mashego Dlamini, Deputy Minister, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO); Amb. Haruna Manta, Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa; Victory Wilson, MTN MIP Fellow; Dominic Khumalo, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, MTN Group and Lakinbofa Goodluck, PR Manager, MTN Nigeria during the MIP Fellows engagement with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, South Africa on September 22, 2023.
