23 Indian soldiers missing in devastating flash floods

A massive flash flood in Sikkim state, India, that was brought on by heavy rains, destroyed a valley and left 23 soldiers missing.

According to a statement from the Indian Army on Wednesday, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River as a result of a sudden cloud burst, and some military vehicles were buried in the slush.

Meanwhile, heavy rain hampered the search for the missing troops with the capital city of Gangtok cut off by road, defence officials said.

“Twenty three personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway,” a defence ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

Read Also: Kevin McCarthy removed as US speaker in landmark vote

India’s weather department has warned of landslides and disruption to flights as heavy rain is predicted in some parts of Sikkim.

The main highway linking Sikkim to West Bengal state was snapped and Gangtok was totally cut off by road, according to army spokesperson Anjan Basumatary.

A cloudburst over Lhonak lake was the main trigger for the flooding in the valley located about 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok near the border with China.

About 15,000 people living in the vicinity are likely to be affected and at least 8 major bridges have been washed away along the banks of Teesta river, V S Pathak, chief secretary of the state explained.

Some army bases and facilities along the valley were affected and rising water submerged vehicles following the release of water from a dam, the defence ministry spokesperson based in the neighbouring city of Guwahati said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now