Kevin McCarthy removed as US speaker in landmark vote

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy has been booted out of his office in a historic vote by the lawmakers.

The development followed Monday’s motion filed by Florida Congressman, Matt Gaetz, for the removal of the Republican after months of infighting between him and his party’s right-wing

In Tuesday’s session, the lawmakers debated the leadership challenge and voted 216 to 210 to oust him from the position.

All 208 Democrats at the session voted to remove the speaker along with eight Republican lawmakers.

McCarthy is the first Speaker in US history to be removed through a House vote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now