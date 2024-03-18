Delta gov, Oborevwori visits Okuama, soldiers bar journalists

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday, visited the troubled Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state four days after the killings of military officers and civilians in the community to assess the extent of destruction.

The military Joint Task Force, however, barred journalists from covering the governor’s assessment tour of the troubled community.

The JTF operatives barricaded the major entries to Okuama with an armoured personnel carrier tank, thus preventing vehicular and human traffic, including media men, from gaining access to the community.

But Oborevwori, was received by the leader of the military JTF, General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamaal Abdulsalam.

They went for a closed-door meeting that lasted for about one hour.

