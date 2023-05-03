News
Senate President Lawan hails journalists’ contributions to Nigeria’s development
The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commended Nigerian journalists for their immense contributions to the country’s socio-political and economic development.
Lawan gave the commendation on Wednesday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.
“Nigerian journalists deserve our appreciation for their contributions to democracy and governance in general in Nigeria as the fourth estate of the realm.
“Promoting press freedom is not only upholding the rights of an important segment of the society, it is also promoting the human right to freedom of speech and opinion.
Read also: ‘My administration has protected journalists’ rights, Buhari boasts
“It is in the light of this that the ninth National Assembly has ensured in the past four years that no legislation under its purview tampers with these rights”, Lawan said, wishing journalists a happy day.
The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 to be World Press Freedom Day, observed annually to recognise the great efforts and contributions of journalists in uncovering the deepest and unknown truths of society.
The theme of World Press Day 2023 is ‘Shaping a future of rights: freedom of expression as the engine of other human rights.’
