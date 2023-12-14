Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 14, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Tinubu sacks FAAN MD, 4 others, suspends NCAA DG
President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, and heads of four other agencies in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.Read more
2. Nigerian govt removes varsities, polytechnics, COEs from IPPIS
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the removal of federal universities, polytechnics, and Colleges of Education from the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS).Read more
3. NLC cautions Nigerian govt on planned restructuring of TCN
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday cautioned the Federal Government on the planned restructuring of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).Read more
4. EFCC pushes for return of Nigeria’s looted assets stashed abroad
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, on Tuesday called for immediate and unconditional return of Nigerian stolen assets stashed abroad.Read more
5. Rivers govt justifies demolition of Assembly complex
The Rivers State Government has justified the demolition of the State House of Assembly complex, saying the facility was no longer safe for the lawmakers as a result of an explosion that rocked the Assembly complex in October.Read more
6. Ondo Speaker confirms receipt of Akeredolu’s handing-over letter, Aiyedatiwa now Acting Gov
Olamide Oladiji, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, announced that he had received a letter from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu transferring authority to Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to serve as acting governor.Read more
7. World Bank urges Nigerian govt to increase VAT rate to boost non-oil revenue
The World Bank has urged the federal government to increase the Value-Added Tax VAT rate as a measure to boost non-oil revenue into the FG’s coffers.Read more
8. DMO records N52bn oversubscription on FGN bonds auction
The Federal Government’s medium-term bonds of 14.55% FGN APR 2029 and 14.70% FGN JUN 2033 have been oversubscribed, the December 2023 Bond Auction Result from the Debt Management Office (DMO) has shown.Read more
9. Corps member constructs, donates N3.5m classrooms to Bauchi community school
For the residents of Gudun, a suburbs of Bauchi metropolis within the Industrial Area, Tuesday, 13th December, 2023 will remain a memorable day as a Corps Member, Rahila Garba brought joy and happiness to them and their children.Read more
10. Champions League: Holders Man City end group stage with 100% record
Champions Manchester City went through the group stage of the Champions League winning all six games to reach the last 16 of the competition.Read more
