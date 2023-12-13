Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Court stops pro-Wike lawmakers from using Rivers Assembly

Justice M.W Danagogo of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, restrained members of the state House of Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule from using the Assembly Complex pending the hearing of a substantive suit on the matter.Read more

2. Senate decries meagre allocation to information ministry in 2024 budget

The Senate Committee on Information on Tuesday decried the meagre allocation to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation in the 2024 budget.Read more

3. Ailing Akeredolu hands over to Aiyedatiwa, goes on another medical leave

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, handed over power to his Deputy Lucky Aiyedatiwa as he commenced another medical leave.Read more

4. Airlines to pay passengers for delayed, cancelled flights from 2024 – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said on Tuesday airlines would start paying compensation to passengers for delayed or cancelled flights from January next year.Read more

5. Ohaneze renews call for Kanu’s release, amnesty for IPOB members

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Tuesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

6. Adeleke orders investigation into alleged food poisoning involving 18 Osun pupils

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered a full investigation into the alleged food poisoning at a primary school in the state.Read more

7. FG hints at 2024 supplementary budget as revenue drive improves by 5%

The Minister Of Finance And Coordinating Minister Of Economy, Wale Edun has dropped a hint that there’s a possibility that the country might return to the national assembly for a supplementary budget if the country records a solid revenue performance.Read more

8. Nigeria records 127 crude oil theft incidents in one week, says NNPCL

Nigeria recorded 127 incidents of oil theft between December 2 and 8, 2023, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed.Read more

9. FG evacuates another 281 Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government on Tuesday evacuated 281 stranded Nigerians from Libya.Read more

10. Messi, Ronaldo to meet in friendly as Inter Miami head to Saudi

Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to square off once more despite now playing in different continents.Read more

