Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, December 11, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu advocates good governance as antidote to coups in West Africa

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday implored West African leaders to prioritise good governance and collective prosperity in their various countries.Read more

2. ECOWAS commends Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone over peaceful elections

The Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended the peaceful conclusion of the general elections in Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.Read more

3. Clark writes Tinubu, advocates ‘doctrine of necessity’ in resolving Ondo crisis

A former federal commissioner for information, Edwin Clark, has counseled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on how to resolve the political crisis in Ondo State.Read more

4. Gov Alia denies working against APC in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has denied working against the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

5. Where is the money? Like Sanusi, SERAP tells NNPCL boss, Kyari to give account of crude, earnings

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to “promptly publish details of barrels of oil Nigeria produces and exports every day.Read more

6. KUKAH TO NIGERIAN YOUTHS: Feel free to ‘japa’, however….

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has urged Nigerian youths who are desirous of leaving the country to feel free to do so and not hesitate to leave.Read more

7. Nigeria’s coconut production level to reach 500,000MT by 2025 – Agric minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari, said on Saturday the Federal Government was working towards increasing Nigeria’s coconut production level to 500,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) by 2025.Read more

8. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: CBN warns of fake notes in circulation; Naira crashes to all-time low; Other stories

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians about fake Naira notes in circulation.Read more

9. ECOWAS to resume talks with Niger junta, insists on release of ousted president

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday resolved to reopen talks with the leadership of the Niger Republic military junta.Read more

10. Chelsea beaten by Everton as Spurs thrash Newcastle

Chelsea fell to a shock 2-0 defeat to Everton in a Premier League clash at the Goodison Park on Sunday.Read more

