Nigeria’s coconut production level to reach 500,000MT by 2025 – Agric minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari, said on Saturday the Federal Government was working towards increasing Nigeria’s coconut production level to 500,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) by 2025.

He stated this at the 2023 10th International Coconut Festival AGUNFEST in Badagry, Lagos.

The minister, who was represented at the event by the ministry coordinator in Lagos, Mrs. Abimbola Oguntuyi, said Nigeria with its current production level of 224,186 MT is ranked 19th in the world among coconut-producing countries.

He said: “1,000 coconut seedlings have been graciously approved for the festival. AGUNKEFEST 2023 is not just a celebration of coconut, but a call to action.

READ ALSO: Nigeria generated $150m from coconut export in 2020 – Minister

“It is a call to farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to come together and work toward developing the coconut sub-sector.

“Also to create wealth, not just for ourselves, but for our communities and our countries.”

Kyari urged Nigerians to work together to promote the growth and sustainability of coconut industry in the country.

“I am convinced that if the full potential of the sector is properly harnessed, it is capable of making a great economic impact on the country,” he said.

On her part, the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John, said the festival would not only promote tourism but also celebrate Nigeria’s culture and traditions besides boosting its economy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now