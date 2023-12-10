Clark writes Tinubu, advocates ‘doctrine of necessity’ in resolving Ondo crisis

A former federal commissioner for information, Edwin Clark, has counseled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on how to resolve the political crisis in Ondo State.

The state appeared to be at a standstill following the inability of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to resume work three months after he returned from his medical vacation to Germany.

The president last resolved month resolved the feud between the state House of Assembly and the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, after the lawmakers resolved to impeach the latter for alleged gross misconduct.

In a letter addressed to the president, the elder statesman called for the adoption of the doctrine of necessity in resolving the dispute.

Clark urged President Tinubu to ensure that Aiyedatiwa, assumed office in acting capacity, while Akeredolu took care of his health.

The letter was made available to journalists on Sunday.

He wrote: “The ongoing impasse in Ondo State can be likened to what happened when our dear late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was very ill and did not transmit a letter to the National Assembly in accordance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution, to enable the then Vice President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, to act as president.

“Mr. President, I wish to state that we have enough insecurity in the country which has largely stretched our security forces. This is why you must urgently and firmly act in the current situation in Ondo State, under a doctrine of necessity.

“Let me add that beyond any constitutional provision and your leadership of your political party, the APC, it is Your Excellency’s moral obligation as the father of the country to use your good office to intervene and resolve all manners of political crisis around the country.

“The action of the Ondo State House of Assembly by going to court to prevent the National Assembly from interfering in the matters of the State House of Assembly is also escalating the issues. Every facet of Ondo State is currently sharply divided; the executive and legislative arms all have people either supporting the Governor or the deputy governor.”

