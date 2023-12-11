Politics
Works Minister, Umahi, sets up committee to investigate N1.5trn debt owed to contractors
A committee has reportedly been established by the Ministry of Works to investigate the N1.5 trillion that the federal government owes contractors.
Sen. David Umahi, the minister of works, revealed in a statement on Sunday that certified certificates issued before May 29, 2023, and up to that date, would be examined by six committees, one for each geographical zone.
The committees would also examine approved and unapproved price variations as well as all approved and pending augmentations, according to the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Orji Uchenna Orji, and provide suggestions to the Ministry’s management.
Umahi said, “The Ministry has exposed these debts and all reviews in the Ministry to Mr. President’s economic team and also to the Federal Executive Committee on road sector funding. It is believed that the internal works through these constituted committees will help them to use external consultants to re-verify the works so that concrete decisions will be made to move the Ministry forward.
Read Also: Where is the money? Like Sanusi, SERAP tells NNPCL boss, Kyari to give account of crude, earnings
“The huge debts arising from unpaid certificates inherited from the past administration, runs up to N1.5tr with expected contract reviews arising from inflation.”
He urged contractors owed money to come to the committees with all the supporting documentation for their claims between Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and Friday, December 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Minister’s Conference Room, first floor, Federal Ministry of Works, Headquarters, Mabushi, Abuja.
