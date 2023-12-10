Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Like SDP, Labour Party denies involvement in PDP-led coalition

The Labour Party has dismissed claims on its planned involvement in a coalition led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

2. Ondo Commissioner affirms Gov. Akeredolu‘s signature forged on official document

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Ondo State, Razak Obe, has confirmed allegations that the signature of ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, was forged on an official document.Read more

3. DSS to begin drone production

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, said on Saturday the service would soon begin the production of Unmanned Area Vehicles, AK-47s, and other weapons to be used by its personnel.Read more

4. Blasphemy: Bauchi woman arrested for condemning lynching, Rhoda Jatau, regains freedom after 18 months on detention

Rhoda Jatau, the Bauchi woman who was arrested after she condemned the brutal killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State, has finally regained freedom after 18 months in detention.Read more

5. Lawyers threaten to sue Nigerian govt over Kaduna airstrikes

Lawyers under the auspices of the Concerned Northern Forum on Saturday threatened to file legal action against the Federal Government over last weekend’s military airstrikes that killed several people in Kaduna.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 9, 2023

6. Court permits SERAP to continue case on probe of missing $15bn oil revenue, N200bn for refineries repair

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has secured the permission of the Federal High Court to continue its lawsuit seeking to compel President Bola Tinubu to probe alleged missing US$15 billion oil revenues and N200 billion budgeted to repair the refineries between 2020 and 2021.Read more

7. Nigerian govt hints at handing stake in 11 DisCos to state governments

The Federal Government of Nigeria has dropped a hint that it is contemplating handing over its 40% stakes in the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) to state governments.Read more

8. Naira devaluation, subsidy removal excite Moody’s, upgrades Nigeria’s credit outlook to positive

The possible reversal of the deterioration in Nigeria’s fiscal and external position as a result of the government’s reform effort has spurred global rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) which has moved Nigeria’s credit outlook from stable to positive.Read more

9. Police arrests 35-year-old man over alleged attempt to kill wife

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested one Tijjani Ahmadu Diye over an alleged attempt to kill his wife in the state.Read more

10. Arsenal drop points with slim defeat to Aston Villa

Arsenal missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League after falling to a slim defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.Read more

