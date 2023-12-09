News
Lawyers threaten to sue Nigerian govt over Kaduna airstrikes
Lawyers under the auspices of the Concerned Northern Forum on Saturday threatened to file legal action against the Federal Government over last weekend’s military airstrikes that killed several people in Kaduna.
Troops carrying out air interdictions on suspected terrorists mistakenly dropped bombs on villagers celebrating the Eid-el-Maulud at the Tudun Biri village in Igabi local government area of the state and killed 95 people, including children and pregnant women on Sunday night.
Several others were seriously injured in the incident.
The spokesman for the forum, Nafi’u Abubakar, who addressed journalists in Kaduna, urged the Federal Government to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the incident.
He said the forum would ensure that the families that suffered irreparable loss in the incident get justice.
Abubakar said: “It is imperative that those responsible are held accountable for their actions, and measures are put in place to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.
“We also urge the Nigerian Army to reevaluate its rules of engagement and training procedures to prevent the loss of innocent lives during military operations. It is vital that the Nigerian Army, as a defender of the nation, exercises utmost caution to avoid any further instances of collateral damage and civilian casualties.
“We stand united with the families in their grief and pledge our unwavering support in ensuring justice is served.
“The Concerned Northern Lawyers Forum will work tirelessly to pursue legal means to claim the compensation that is owed to the victims.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...