Lawyers threaten to sue Nigerian govt over Kaduna airstrikes

Lawyers under the auspices of the Concerned Northern Forum on Saturday threatened to file legal action against the Federal Government over last weekend’s military airstrikes that killed several people in Kaduna.

Troops carrying out air interdictions on suspected terrorists mistakenly dropped bombs on villagers celebrating the Eid-el-Maulud at the Tudun Biri village in Igabi local government area of the state and killed 95 people, including children and pregnant women on Sunday night.

Several others were seriously injured in the incident.

The spokesman for the forum, Nafi’u Abubakar, who addressed journalists in Kaduna, urged the Federal Government to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the incident.

He said the forum would ensure that the families that suffered irreparable loss in the incident get justice.

Abubakar said: “It is imperative that those responsible are held accountable for their actions, and measures are put in place to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.

“We also urge the Nigerian Army to reevaluate its rules of engagement and training procedures to prevent the loss of innocent lives during military operations. It is vital that the Nigerian Army, as a defender of the nation, exercises utmost caution to avoid any further instances of collateral damage and civilian casualties.

“We stand united with the families in their grief and pledge our unwavering support in ensuring justice is served.

“The Concerned Northern Lawyers Forum will work tirelessly to pursue legal means to claim the compensation that is owed to the victims.”

