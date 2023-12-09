Shettima advocates global alliance against external aggressions, domestic threats

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday charged countries in Africa and other parts of the world to form a global alliance against external aggressions and domestic threats.

Shettima, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, made the call at the graduation of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 16, 2023 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja.

He said Nigeria and other countries were saddled with the responsibility of protecting their citizens from transnational crimes, including terrorism, climate change, and cybercrime.

READ ALSO: Shettima lands in US to participate in AfDB’s World Food Prize

The Vice President pointed out that countries on the continent required cutting-edge knowledge, transformative skills, and innovative ideas to protect their territories from threats within their borders and beyond.

Shettima said: “Every part of the world today has been working around the clock to form alliances to stop external aggressions and forge solutions to domestic threats.

“This practical approach is crucial to tame crises and drive stability. However, none of these aspirations can be realised without the stewardship of trained minds.

“We need trained minds at the helm of institutions tasked with the solemn duty of making decisions to safeguard lives, defend properties, and preserve peace.

“This is why we are here. You are here because you have chosen to be the custodians of this responsibility, the torchbearers of knowledge and expertise essential for steering the course towards a safer world.

“Anything that disrupts wheat production in Asia, crude oil production in the Middle East or commodity market in Africa brings consequences for the entire world.

“I have learned that this cohort, the sixteenth of the flagship programme in this institution, has studied the consequences of our existence in a globalized economy on our sustainable development, and I am impressed by your ambition.

“We have found ourselves at the crossroads of an era where the world has become a global village.

“The world is connected through an invisible web of technological advancements, economic interdependence, social exchange and also challenged to prepare for the disruptions that come with it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now