Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 9, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Lagos needs N7tr to boost infrastructure, other amenities – Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday state requires at least N7 trillion to meet infrastructural and basic needs in 2024.Read more
2. Reps summon Cardoso, Customs chief for 2024 budget defence
The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation on Friday rejected representatives sent by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso and Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, to defend the agencies’ 2024 budget proposal.Read more
3. Ogun govt places N50m bounty on finance director’s suspected killers
The Ogun State government has promised a N50 million reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspected killers of the former Director of Finance and Administration in the Governor’s Office, Taiwo Oyekanmi.Read more
4. ‘Undemocratic political tactics,’ SDP distances self from PDP-led coalition against Tinubu’s govt
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has distanced itself from a coalition arrangement by some opposition parties against President Bola Tinubu.Read more
5. Court grants ex-AGF Adoke permission to celebrate Xmas, New Year in UAE
Mohammed Bello Adoke, a former minister of justice and attorney general of the Federation (AGF), has been given permission by a Federal High Court in Abuja to go to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with his family.Read more
READ ALSO:10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 15, 2022
6. CBN issues alert on fake Naira notes in circulation
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians about fake Naira notes in circulation.Read more
7. ‘Working refineries will not translate to reduction in petrol price,’ Kyari tells National Assembly
The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has dashed the hopes of many Nigerians expecting a reduction in the price of petrol when the country’s refineries begin operation.Read more
8. NDIC to pay N16.1bn liquidation dividends of 20 failed banks
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has resolved to pay the liquidation dividends worth N16.18 billion for depositors of 20 failed banks.Read more
9. Police arrests operatives for demanding money from Dutch woman
Police on Friday confirmed the arrest of two operatives caught in a viral video demanding money from a Dutch woman along the Iseyin-Ogbomosho Road in Oyo State.Read more
10. Ronaldo marks 1,200th career game with goal, assist
Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an assist and also scored a goal to mark his 1,200th career appearance on Friday night.Read more
