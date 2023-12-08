Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 8, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu appoints Lokpobiri, 8 others to content board governing council

President Bola Tinubu has appointed nine persons to the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).Read more

2. Nwifuru presents 2024 budget estimate of N202.1bn to Ebonyi Assembly

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, on Thursday, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N202.1 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.Read more

3. NJC retires Osun judge over professional misconduct

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of a judge in the Osun State High Court Justice S. O. Falola.Read more

4. Senate threatens to step down NCoS 2024 budget over insufficient information

The Senate on Thursday threatened to step down consideration on the 2024 budget of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) over insufficient information.Read more

5. Those culpable for Kaduna village bombing won’t go unpunished – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday assured Nigerians those found culpable in the aerial bombardments that killed over 90 people at Tudun Biri village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State would not go unpunished.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 7, 2023

6. Minister of Power, Adelabu, returns to APC

The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

7. IMF got it wrong on Nigeria’s economic projections for four years –DG Budget Office

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been accused of being wrong in its projections of the Nigerian economy in the last four years, the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, has revealed.Read more

8. Dangote Refinery sets to begin production as first crude shipment lands in facility

Dangote oil refinery is to commence fuel production with the expected arrival of the first crude shipment to the facility later on Thursday.Read more

9. Again, gunmen abduct 10 students of Nasarawa varsity

Gunmen in the early hours of Thursday abducted 10 students of the Federal University of Lafia.Read more

10. Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi make CAF player of the year final shortlist

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been shortlisted alongside two other top African players as the final three for the CAF Player of the year award.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now