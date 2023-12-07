Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 7, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Senate asks Nigerian govt to stop tax waivers for companies

The Senate Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to stop tax waivers and concessions already granted to corporate organisations in the country.Read more

2. Oshiomhole begs employers to pay workers new N35,000 minimum wage before Christmas

The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has appealed to the public and private sector players to pay workers the new N35,000 minimum wage before Christmas.Read more

3. Nigerian govt pledges to tackle out-of-school children challenge

The nation’s out-of-school children crisis is an issue that the federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to resolving.Read more

4. UNICEF says 20% children from Britain, France, other rich countries in abject poverty

A UNICEF report released on Wednesday, revealed that 69 million children, or more than one in five (20%) live in poverty in the 40 richest nations in the world.Read more

5. Nigerian govt targets concessionary loans, climate financing to fund 2024 budget

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has emphasised the need for Nigeria to take advantage of cheap concessionary loans, and climate financing to raise revenue to fund the 2024 Budget.Read more

6. You’re only after cheap political points, Presidency lambasts Obi over VP’s residence comments

The Nigerian Presidency has lambasted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, for criticising plans by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to use N15.5 billion to complete the official residence of Vice President Kashim Shettima.Read more

7. 1,800 workers risk losing jobs, as P&G to dissolve ground operations in Nigeria over economic realities

No fewer than 1800 direct staff and a further 3,000 indirect employees will be thrown into the job market as top consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has disclosed that it plans to dissolve on-ground operations in Nigeria and embrace an import market.Read more

8. Customers purchasing power dropped as prices rose fastest in November —Stanbic IBTC Report

The purchasing powers of Nigerians dropped as purchase prices rose at the fastest pace in November in almost two years.Read more

9. Court orders arrest of Lebanese over alleged arson

Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa of the Federal High Court Kano, on Wednesday, issued a warrant of arrest for a Lebanese national, Maged Ali-Taan, over alleged arson.Read more

10. Man Utd beat Chelsea, Man City drop to fourth after Villa defeat

Scott McTominay scored a brace to help Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.Read more

