Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Apapa’s LP faction knocks Obi for criticising Tinubu’s administration

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has knocked the party’s presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023, Peter Obi, over his recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.Read more

2. Air Force to sell presidential jet, calls for bids

The Falcon 900B aircraft from the Presidential fleet is for sale, according to the Nigerian Air Force, on Tuesday.Read more

3. EFCC opposes Lagos AG’s attempt to takeover Ibeto’s prosecution over alleged N4.8b fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, opposed an attempt by the Attorney-General of Lagos State to take over the prosecution of the Chairman of Ibeto Energy Development Company, Cletus Ibeto.Read more

4. Kaduna Bombing: Military must exercise utmost caution to avoid embarrassment —Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has expressed sorrow over the deaths of several dozen people brought on by the Nigerian Army’s drone attack in Kaduna State’s Igabi Local Government Area.Read more

5. Tinubu pained over Army bombing of Kaduna village, orders thorough investigation

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his grief over a Sunday bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State where 85 people were reportedly killed.Read more

6. ECOWAS court orders Benin to pay Igboho 20m CFA for unlawfully detaining him

For unlawfully detaining him and violating his fundamental human rights, the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), sitting in Abuja, has ordered the government of the Republic of Benin to pay Yoruba nation activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, the sum of 20 million CFA within three months.Read more

7. Nigeria’s trade surplus hits N3.5trn in 9 months as export outweighs import

Nigeria’s trade surplus has hit N3.5 trillion between January to September 2023, the foreign trade report for the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday has shown.Read more

8. Spain emerges as Nigeria’s top export destination as China maintains top position for imports

Spain has emerged as the country’s top export destination, accounting for a remarkable 12.31 per cent of total exports, valued at N1.27 trillion.Read more

9. Police parade 24-yr-old for defiling minor in Benue

The Benue State Police Command has paraded a 24-year-old man, Abara Elias for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old boy.Read more

10. Osimhen reacts after winning player of the year award in Italy

Super Eagles and Napoli forward has been awarded the Italian footballers’ association player of the year.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now