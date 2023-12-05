Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian govt funded 422 delegates to Dubai for COP28 – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday, disclosed that the Federal Government funded 422 out of Nigeria’s 1,411 delegation to the ongoing COP28 holding in Dubai.Read more

2. AGF cautions judges against remanding minor offenders with hardened criminals

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has cautioned judges against remanding minor offenders with hardened criminals in a bid to reduce the number of awaiting trial inmates in Nigerian correctional centres.Read more

3. Lawyer says Ondo cabinet members impersonating Akeredolu’s signature in documents

Kayode Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday, claimed that several officials in the Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration, were signing documents on the sick governor’s behalf.Read more

4. Nigerian Army admits bombing Kaduna villagers in error

The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said the Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for dropping a bomb on Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State which left no fewer than 30 villagers dead on Sunday.Read more

5. PDP challenges Tinubu to disclose roll call, cost of delegates to COP 28

Following the uproar that greeted the alleged oversized 1411 delegates to the ongoing COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the federal government, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Bola Tinubu to disclose the roll call and cost incurred on the trip.Read more

6. Crisis hits Bayelsa Labour Party as factions expel, suspend each other

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Labour Party is currently enmeshed in internal wrangling with different factions expelling and suspending each other from the party.Read more

7. El-Rufai floats $100m firm to nurture startups

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, announced that his venture capital/private equity firm, Afri-Venture Capital Company Limited, will begin operations in 2024.Read more

8. US oil firm, Barker Hughes, to invest in Nigerian refineries

As the federal government of Nigeria intensifies efforts to end petroleum products importation and release some of the pressure on foreign exchange, American oil firm, Barker Hughes, has expressed interest in investing in refineries in the country.Read more

9. Former Mauritanian President, Aziz jailed for corruption

A former President of Mauritania, Mohammed Abdel Aziz has been sentenced to five years in prison by a court in Nouakchott for having abused his position to amass an ill-gotten fortune.Read more

10. DSS operatives, NSCDC officers, private guards clash in Benin

There was crisis at the Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin on Monday as operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) clashed with private guards and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).Read more

