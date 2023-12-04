Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, December 4, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Sen Araraume faults Tinubu’s appointment of new board, management for NNPCL

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has described the appointment of a new board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC Limited, by President Bola Tinubu on the 27th November 2023, as “illegal, wrongful, null and void and of no legal consequence.”Read more

2. Atiku disowns intel, claims he sold shares since 2020

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has denied having any interest in Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels).Read more

3. SERAP wants Senate to reject Wike’s plan to spend N15bn on ‘a befitting residence’ for VP Shettima

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to use his leadership position to reject the plan by the Minister of the FCT, Nysome Wike to spend N15 billion for the construction of ‘a befitting residence’ for the Vice President, Mr Kashim Shettima.Read more

4. PDP gives reasons it won’t sanction Wike, Makinde, Ortom, others

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ambassador Umar Damagum, has given reasons why the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party under his leadership will not be in a rush to suspend nor dismiss any disloyal member despite pressure from stakeholders.Read more

5. Obi advocates inclusion of persons living with disabilities in governance

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has called on governments at all levels to include “Persons with Disabilities” in governance so as to give them equal representation.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 3, 2023

6. APC sweeps all 38 councils in Ekiti LG elections, as others stay away

Candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress have won all 38 chairmanship and 177 councillorship seats in Saturday’s council elections in Ekiti.Read more

7. Three killed, nine injured as explosion rocks Catholic church during mass in Philippines

At least three people have been killed and nine injured in an explosion that hit a Catholic Church in Southern Philippines during mass on Sunday morning, authorities have confirmed.Read more

8. Mohbad cousin breaks silence on circumstances surrounding late singer’s demise

Darosha Losobeh, the cousin and personal assistant of the late artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has spoken out, in response to the viral footage of the singer’s coffin purportedly revealing a broken neck.Read more

9. Mbappe fires 10-man PSG past Le Havre

Kylian Mbappe was on target for Paris St-Germain as they defeated Le Havre 2-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.Read more

10. Kulusevski’s late equaliser helps Spurs hold Man City in six-goal classic

Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th-minute equaliser stopped Manchester City from claiming victory in their Premier League clash on Sunday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now