Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, December 4, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Sen Araraume faults Tinubu’s appointment of new board, management for NNPCL
Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has described the appointment of a new board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC Limited, by President Bola Tinubu on the 27th November 2023, as “illegal, wrongful, null and void and of no legal consequence.”Read more
2. Atiku disowns intel, claims he sold shares since 2020
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has denied having any interest in Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels).Read more
3. SERAP wants Senate to reject Wike’s plan to spend N15bn on ‘a befitting residence’ for VP Shettima
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to use his leadership position to reject the plan by the Minister of the FCT, Nysome Wike to spend N15 billion for the construction of ‘a befitting residence’ for the Vice President, Mr Kashim Shettima.Read more
4. PDP gives reasons it won’t sanction Wike, Makinde, Ortom, others
Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ambassador Umar Damagum, has given reasons why the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party under his leadership will not be in a rush to suspend nor dismiss any disloyal member despite pressure from stakeholders.Read more
5. Obi advocates inclusion of persons living with disabilities in governance
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has called on governments at all levels to include “Persons with Disabilities” in governance so as to give them equal representation.Read more
6. APC sweeps all 38 councils in Ekiti LG elections, as others stay away
Candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress have won all 38 chairmanship and 177 councillorship seats in Saturday’s council elections in Ekiti.Read more
7. Three killed, nine injured as explosion rocks Catholic church during mass in Philippines
At least three people have been killed and nine injured in an explosion that hit a Catholic Church in Southern Philippines during mass on Sunday morning, authorities have confirmed.Read more
8. Mohbad cousin breaks silence on circumstances surrounding late singer’s demise
Darosha Losobeh, the cousin and personal assistant of the late artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has spoken out, in response to the viral footage of the singer’s coffin purportedly revealing a broken neck.Read more
9. Mbappe fires 10-man PSG past Le Havre
Kylian Mbappe was on target for Paris St-Germain as they defeated Le Havre 2-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.Read more
10. Kulusevski’s late equaliser helps Spurs hold Man City in six-goal classic
Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th-minute equaliser stopped Manchester City from claiming victory in their Premier League clash on Sunday.Read more
