Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Appeal Court affirms Abia gov, Alex Otti’s election

The Court of Appeal Court sitting in Lagos State, on Saturday, in an unanimous decision upheld the victory of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.Read more

2. Obi woos youths in fight against criminality, corruption

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, has urged youths and other well-meaning Nigerians to work together to dismantle criminality and corruption that had festered through different levels of government in the country.Read more

3. ASUU rejects students loan scheme, demands for grants instead

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Bauchi zone, has berated the Federal Government for abdicating its fundamental responsibilities of providing unfettered access to higher education for Nigerians.Read more

4. Nigeria to roll out 100 electric buses – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Saturday Nigeria would roll out 100 electric buses to ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly future.Read more

5. BUA chairman, Rabiu, reveals why he rejected APC’s appointment

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has revealed why he rejected his appointment as a member of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Finance.Read more

6. CAN outlines ways forward for true democratic process in Nigeria

Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, has outlined measures that would enthrone a truly democratic and fair electoral process in Nigeria.Read more

7. NCAA lifts suspension of United Nigeria Airlines’ wet-leased Airbus A320

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the ban it placed on one of United Nigeria Airlines’ aircraft, a wet-leased Airbus A320.Read more

8. Minister tasks mortgage banks on products that respond to current state of economy

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, called on mortgage banks in the country to to adopt flexible repayment plans for loans taken by Nigerians.Read more

9. Three monarchs die in Oyo auto crash

Three traditional rulers died in an auto crash along the Oyo- Ogbomoso Road on Friday.Read more

10. Newcastle climb above Man Utd after superb victory

Newcastle United dominated and defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.Read more

