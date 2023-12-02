Nigeria to roll out 100 electric buses – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Saturday Nigeria would roll out 100 electric buses to ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this at an event on the sideline of the ongoing climate summit tagged: “COP28,” in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Tinubu also appointed the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zaccheus Adedeji, and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dahiru Salisu, to lead the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan.

He said the move was part of efforts to position Nigeria and Africa as the pioneering frontier of green manufacturing and industrialization and urged other countries on the continent to follow suit.

The president said: “The pioneering initiative is to significantly” reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernise the country’s transportation systems.

“This initiative stands as a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship as exemplified through our collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative. Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments.

“We recognize the imperative of fostering an environment that not only attracts investment but also upholds standardized and sustainable industrial practices.

“As a manifestation of our forward-thinking approach, we are actively looking to implement robust, enabling policies and frameworks that will serve as the catalyst for the burgeoning growth of the carbon market within our national borders.”

