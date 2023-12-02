Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. 2024 budget scales second reading in Senate

The 2024 budget scaled the second reading in the Senate on Friday.Read more

2. Senate urges Nigerian govt to withhold statutory allocations of LGAs with unelected officials

The Senate on Friday urged the Federal Government to withhold statutory allocations of local government councils whose officials were not democratically elected.Read more

3. Ethiopian Airlines bans Nigerians from using Ghana-must-go bags on its flights

The Ethiopian Airlines has banned passengers from bringing ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags on any of its flights from Nigeria.Read more

4. Buhari was not in charge of his govt —Ndume

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, said on Friday former President Muhammadu Buhari was not in charge of his government.Read more

5. Air Force helicopter crash lands in Port Harcourt

A military helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crash-landed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Friday morning.Read more

6. Nigeria signs agreement with Germany to improve electricity supply

Nigeria and Germany on Friday signed an agreement to improve electricity supply in the West African country.Read more

7. CBN orders banks to freeze accounts without BVN, NIN from March 2024

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks in the country to place a “No Debit” restriction on all accounts without a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) from March 2024.Read more

8. AfDB, FSDH sign $20 million agreement to support MSMEs in Nigeria

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and FSDH have signed a new $20 million Trade Finance Facility to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.Read more

9. Fire guts ABU Senate Building in Zaria

Fire on Friday gutted a section of Ahmadu Bello University’s Senate Building at the Samaru Main Campus in Zaria.Read more

10. Police, ICPC clear singer D’banj of rape, fraud allegations

The Nigeria Police Force and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have cleared singer Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj of rape and fraud in the N-Power scheme.Read more

