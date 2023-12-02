Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 2, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. 2024 budget scales second reading in Senate
The 2024 budget scaled the second reading in the Senate on Friday.Read more
2. Senate urges Nigerian govt to withhold statutory allocations of LGAs with unelected officials
The Senate on Friday urged the Federal Government to withhold statutory allocations of local government councils whose officials were not democratically elected.Read more
3. Ethiopian Airlines bans Nigerians from using Ghana-must-go bags on its flights
The Ethiopian Airlines has banned passengers from bringing ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags on any of its flights from Nigeria.Read more
4. Buhari was not in charge of his govt —Ndume
The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, said on Friday former President Muhammadu Buhari was not in charge of his government.Read more
5. Air Force helicopter crash lands in Port Harcourt
A military helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crash-landed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Friday morning.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Driday, December 1, 2023
6. Nigeria signs agreement with Germany to improve electricity supply
Nigeria and Germany on Friday signed an agreement to improve electricity supply in the West African country.Read more
7. CBN orders banks to freeze accounts without BVN, NIN from March 2024
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks in the country to place a “No Debit” restriction on all accounts without a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) from March 2024.Read more
8. AfDB, FSDH sign $20 million agreement to support MSMEs in Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) and FSDH have signed a new $20 million Trade Finance Facility to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.Read more
9. Fire guts ABU Senate Building in Zaria
Fire on Friday gutted a section of Ahmadu Bello University’s Senate Building at the Samaru Main Campus in Zaria.Read more
10. Police, ICPC clear singer D’banj of rape, fraud allegations
The Nigeria Police Force and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have cleared singer Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj of rape and fraud in the N-Power scheme.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...