News
JUST IN: Air Force helicopter crash lands in Port Harcourt
A military helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crash-landed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Friday morning.
Spokesman for the Force, Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the crash in a statement, said no life was lost as all those onboard survived with minor injuries.
According to Gabkwet, the helicopter with the number NAF MI-35P, crashed at exactly 7.45 am shortly after taking off for an operation against pipeline vandals and economic saboteurs in the state.
READ ALSO :Air Force kicks off operation ‘show no mercy’ in fight against terrorism
“Fortunately, the entire crew of five survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt,” the statement reads.
“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently en route Port Harcourt to access the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives.”
