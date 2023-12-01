Business
AfDB, FSDH sign $20 million agreement to support MSMEs in Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) and FSDH have signed a new $20 million Trade Finance Facility to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.
Mr Lamin Barrow, Director-General, Nigeria Country Department, AfDB, said this during the signing ceremony on Thursday in Lagos State.
Barrow emphasized the pivotal role of trade in economic development, likening trade financing to its lubricant while explaining that the recently signed $20 million facility includes a $15 million Trade Finance Line of Credit dedicated to assisting eligible SMEs and corporates engaged in international trade value chains.
Additionally, it incorporates a $5 million Transaction Guarantee aimed at strengthening FSDH’s Correspondent Banking relationships.
READ ALSO:AfDB lowers growth forecast for Nigeria, others
While acknowledging the constraints in the supply of trade finance in Africa, Barrow highlighted the AfDB’s support for more than 120 financial institutions across 30 African countries, resulting in the catalysis of over $10 billion in trade over the past decade.
Speaking on the deal, Mr. Barrow said, “FSDH and the AfDB have enjoyed an enduring partnership in supporting SMEs and Nigerian Corporates engaged in trade and export value chains.”
“In 2016; the AfDB extended a $50 million Trade Finance Line of Credit to FSDH. This 3.5–year Facility performed well.”
“It supported more than 370 transactions, catalysed $375 million of trade and benefitted 60 SMEs and Corporations in critical sectors including energy, agri-business, health and boosting intra-Africa trade” he disclosed.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...