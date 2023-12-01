Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Driday, December 1, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Obi says Lagos, Kano govts heaping more hardship on Nigerians with demolition of buildings

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi has faulted the demolition of buildings by some state governments.Read more

2. Nigerians bothered about rising food prices, not budget, says Rewane

The Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Bismarck Rewane, has disclosed that Nigerians are more concerned about the ballooning cost of food items and not in the details of the 2024 budget recently presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu yesterday.Read more

3. Anambra worst hit as NBS says 2022 floods caused $9.12bn economic damage

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total economic damages caused by the flood that ravaged most parts of the country in 2022 at a whopping $9.12 billion.Read more

4. Reps summon NUC, others over termination of law programme in NOUN

The House of Representatives on Thursday invited the Acting Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC) and the Director General for the Council of Legal Education over the termination of law programme at the National Open University Commission (NOUN).Read more

5. Only PDP can decide Edo governorship candidate for 2024 – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Thursday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the sole right to determine its candidate for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 30, 2023

6. Impeachment Saga: Court dismisses Ondo Assembly appeal against Aiyedatiwa after withdrawal

The Abuja Division of the Appeal Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the Ondo House of Assembly against an earlier High Court judgment stopping the impeachment of the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.Read more

7. 2024 BUDGET: The important numbers and who gets what

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday presented the 2024 appropriation bill of the federal government of N27.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly.Read more

8. Investors make N44bn as Nigeria’s capital market ends month on positive note

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday with a 0.11% growth in the All-Share Index (ASI).Read more

9. Tonto Dikeh tackles Mohbad’s father in open letter

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh on Thursday took a swipe at Mr. Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad for placing wealth above other considerations.Read more

10. Salah scores as Liverpool beat LASK to reach Europa last 16

Mohamed Salah was on target for Liverpool as they thrashed LASK 4-0 in their matchday five clash in the Europa League to reach the knockout stages.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now