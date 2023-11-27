Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 27, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Amid rising debt profile, Nigerian govs allegedly spend N1.71tn on foreign trips, entertainment, fans in 9 months
As Nigeria continues to battle a ballooning debt profile, the 36 state governors in the country have reportedly spent N1.71tn on recurrent expenditures, including allowances, rechargeable fans, foreign trips, office stationery, and aircraft maintenance in the first nine months of 2023.Read more
2. SERAP tells World Bank to suspend loans to Nigeria’s 36 states over N87tn debts
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the World Bank President Mr Ajay Banga to conduct investigation into spending of loans and other facilities by Nigeria’s 36 state governors.Read more
3. Kano APC drags Justice Commissioner before NBA disciplinary committee
The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had dragged the state Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, Haruna Isa Dederi, before the disciplinary committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), over allegations of corruption against the state judiciary.Read more
4. With loan initiative, Nigerian students can compete with world’s best – Gbajabiamila
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila believes with the take off of the Students’ Loan Scheme initiative in January, 2024, Nigerian students would compete with the best in the world.Read more
5. Kogi govt queries monarch over alleged involvement in politics
The Kogi State government has queried the Ohimeghe-Igu of Koton-Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isa-Koto, over his alleged involvement in politics.Read more
6. Appeal Court to deliver judgement in Sokoto governorship election Monday
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, will on Monday deliver judgment on the appeal challenging Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s victory in the Sokoto State governorship election.Read more
7. Nigerian govt confirms loss of 3,000 barrels of crude oil in TotalEnergies spill
The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on Sunday confirmed the loss of 3,000 barrels of crude oil in the November 15 oil spill in Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel of TotalEnergies.Read more
8. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: FG partners Argentina on gas production; Naira slumps at official market; Other stories
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced a possible gas exploration and production partnership between Nigeria and Argentina.Read more
9. Israel releases 39 Palestinian prisoners hours after Hamas gives up 17 hostages
Israel has released 39 Palestinian prisoners held in the Jewish state.Read more
10. Man Utd thrash Everton after Aston Villa stun Tottenham
Manchester United defeated Everton 3-0 in a Premier League game at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.Read more
