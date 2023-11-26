Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Ladi Adebutu to Abiodun: Don’t rejoice over Appeal Court ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun state, Ladi Adebutu, on Saturday, warned Governor Dapo Abiodun that the effort to unseat him has not ended despite the ruling of the Appeal Court.Read more

2. I’m committed to 24-hour electricity supply in Nigeria —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, reiterated his commitment to seeing Nigerians enjoy 24-hours electricity supply which was part of his campaign promises.Read more

3. Tribunal grants SDP access to Kogi governorship election materials

The Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal on Saturday gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 48 hours to issue certified copies of materials used for the November 11 election in the state to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).Read more

4. North-East governors meet on insecurity, others

Governors from the North-East met on Saturday to address insecurity and other challenges in the region.Read more

5. Adeleke begins vacation to Asia, Europe

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has begun a working vacation to Asia and Europe.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 24, 2023

6. Bandits kill 10 in Taraba communities

Bandits on Friday killed at least 10 people in some communities of Takum and Ussa local government areas in Taraba State.Read more

7. Mergers, acquisitions loom as CBN hints at recapitalisation of Nigerian banks

There are indications that mergers and acquisitions may happen soon in the financial sector in Nigeria after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hinted on the need for recapitalization of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country.Read more

8. CBN strayed from core mandates, pumped N10tn into sectors it had limited expertise –Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Olayemi Cardoso, has flayed the past administrations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for straying from its core mandates and dabbling into fiscal policies under the guise of developing financial activities.Read more

9. Rajoelina re-elected as Madagascar’s president

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has been re-elected for a second term of five years despite an opposition boycott of the country’s general election.Read more

10. Arsenal climb top of Premier League with late Brentford win

Arsenal have climbed to the top of the Premier League after sealing a late 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now