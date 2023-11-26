Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 26, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Ladi Adebutu to Abiodun: Don’t rejoice over Appeal Court ruling
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun state, Ladi Adebutu, on Saturday, warned Governor Dapo Abiodun that the effort to unseat him has not ended despite the ruling of the Appeal Court.Read more
2. I’m committed to 24-hour electricity supply in Nigeria —Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu on Friday, reiterated his commitment to seeing Nigerians enjoy 24-hours electricity supply which was part of his campaign promises.Read more
3. Tribunal grants SDP access to Kogi governorship election materials
The Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal on Saturday gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 48 hours to issue certified copies of materials used for the November 11 election in the state to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).Read more
4. North-East governors meet on insecurity, others
Governors from the North-East met on Saturday to address insecurity and other challenges in the region.Read more
5. Adeleke begins vacation to Asia, Europe
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has begun a working vacation to Asia and Europe.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 24, 2023
6. Bandits kill 10 in Taraba communities
Bandits on Friday killed at least 10 people in some communities of Takum and Ussa local government areas in Taraba State.Read more
7. Mergers, acquisitions loom as CBN hints at recapitalisation of Nigerian banks
There are indications that mergers and acquisitions may happen soon in the financial sector in Nigeria after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hinted on the need for recapitalization of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country.Read more
8. CBN strayed from core mandates, pumped N10tn into sectors it had limited expertise –Cardoso
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Olayemi Cardoso, has flayed the past administrations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for straying from its core mandates and dabbling into fiscal policies under the guise of developing financial activities.Read more
9. Rajoelina re-elected as Madagascar’s president
Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has been re-elected for a second term of five years despite an opposition boycott of the country’s general election.Read more
10. Arsenal climb top of Premier League with late Brentford win
Arsenal have climbed to the top of the Premier League after sealing a late 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...