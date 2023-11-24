Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 24, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. PDP govs re-state confidence in judiciary despite recent Court of Appeal verdicts

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), re-stated their confidence in the nation’s judiciary despite setbacks suffered by some of the governors elected on platform of the party with the judgments coming from the Court of Appeal.Read more

2. Post-election Blues: Kogi freezes state, LG accounts

In what seems to be a continuation of Governor Yahaya Bello’s discontent with the performances of some of his cabinet members and local government chairman in the November 11 governorship election, the Kogi State Government has ordered immediate freezing of all state and local government bank accounts.Read more

3. Appeal Court affirms election of Gombe governor, Yahaya

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday affirmed the victory of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in the March 18 governorship election in Gombe State.Read more

4. Court refuses to set aside judgment stopping NBC from imposing fines on broadcast stations

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed an application by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) seeking an order to set aside his judgment restraining the commission from imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country.Read more

5. Yorubas in Kano cry out over crisis in state, want leaders’ intervention

Members of the Yoruba community in Kano State have cried out over the ongoing political crisis in the state since the judgment of the Appeal Court that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 23, 2023

6. Kano APC raises alarm, says NNPP planning mast protest targeted at its members

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, raised the alarm that supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are planning a mass protest on Saturday to target its members.Read more

7. Cardozo to unveil CBN monetary policy thrust, economic outlook for 2024

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso will tomorrow, November 24, 2023 unveil the Apex Bank’s Monetary Policy Thrust and Economic Outlook for 2024.Read more

8. Apapa Customs generates N135b revenue in October

The Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Area Command, on Thursday, said it collected N135bn worth of revenue in October, the the highest monthly collection in the history of the command.Read more

9. Bandits abduct six persons at Katsina varsity campus, NSCDC rescues three

Six persons were, on Wednesday, abducted who rode on 10 motorcycles at the Federal University, Dutsinma, (FUDMA), Katsina StateRead more

10. Awoniyi to endure another long layoff over groin injury

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi will endure yet another long layoff after sustaining a groin injury.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now