Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 25, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Omo-Agege loses out again as Appeal Court affirms election of Delta gov, Oborevwori

The Court of Appeal on Friday affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of Delta State.Read more

2. Tinubu charges APC governors to work for Nigerians, party accepts defeat in Bayelsa

President Bola Tinubu on Friday urged governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform to always put the interest of the people first and work for the good of their states.Read more

3. Anyone seeking C-of-O in FCT must provide NIN, BVN —Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday revealed that applicants for a C-of-O in the FCT are required to provide their National Identity Number (NIN), and business entities must provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN).Read more

4. Alleged $200m bribe: AGF to review Shasore’s case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had requested the review of the criminal case against former Lagos State Attorney-General, Olasupo Shasore.Read more

5. Disregard claims Simon Ekpa is member of IPOB, Biafra group urges Supreme Court

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, called on the Justices of the Supreme Court to disregard claims that Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa is its leader or member.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

6. Court restrains PDP from sacking Anyanwu as national secretary

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from removing Senator Samuel Anyanwu as national secretary pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.Read more

7. Nigeria’s economy grows by 2.54% in Q3/23 —NBS

Nigeria’s economy grew 2.54% in the third quarter of 2023 the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) latest report on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) released on Friday has shown.Read more

8. NGX: Secure Electronic, Mecure among top gainers as investors make N97.6bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N97.6 billion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

9. Hamas releases 24 hostages in Qatar-brokered deal

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, has released 24 hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza.Read more

10. Lewandowski celebrates Pichichi award

Robert Lewandowski has expressed jou after clinching the 2022/23 Laliga Pichichi top scorer honour awarded by Spanish national newspaper, Marca.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now