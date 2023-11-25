Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 25, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Omo-Agege loses out again as Appeal Court affirms election of Delta gov, Oborevwori
The Court of Appeal on Friday affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of Delta State.Read more
2. Tinubu charges APC governors to work for Nigerians, party accepts defeat in Bayelsa
President Bola Tinubu on Friday urged governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform to always put the interest of the people first and work for the good of their states.Read more
3. Anyone seeking C-of-O in FCT must provide NIN, BVN —Wike
Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday revealed that applicants for a C-of-O in the FCT are required to provide their National Identity Number (NIN), and business entities must provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN).Read more
4. Alleged $200m bribe: AGF to review Shasore’s case
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had requested the review of the criminal case against former Lagos State Attorney-General, Olasupo Shasore.Read more
5. Disregard claims Simon Ekpa is member of IPOB, Biafra group urges Supreme Court
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, called on the Justices of the Supreme Court to disregard claims that Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa is its leader or member.Read more
6. Court restrains PDP from sacking Anyanwu as national secretary
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from removing Senator Samuel Anyanwu as national secretary pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.Read more
7. Nigeria’s economy grows by 2.54% in Q3/23 —NBS
Nigeria’s economy grew 2.54% in the third quarter of 2023 the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) latest report on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) released on Friday has shown.Read more
8. NGX: Secure Electronic, Mecure among top gainers as investors make N97.6bn in five hours
Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N97.6 billion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more
9. Hamas releases 24 hostages in Qatar-brokered deal
The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, has released 24 hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza.Read more
10. Lewandowski celebrates Pichichi award
Robert Lewandowski has expressed jou after clinching the 2022/23 Laliga Pichichi top scorer honour awarded by Spanish national newspaper, Marca.Read more
