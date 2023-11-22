Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Again, Akpabio’s leadership style called to question, as Senate goes into rowdy session

The leadership style of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio was on Tuesday called to question again, as the upper legislative chamber announced the names of minority leaders.Read more

2. A’Court dismisses SDP suit seeking to sack Adamawa governor, Fintiri

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Tuesday, dismissed the petition of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State, Dr. UMAR Ardo against the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.Read more

3. NNPP applauds Atiku’s proposal on merger of opposition parties

The New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) on Tuesday applauded former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for the merger of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election.Read more

4. ‘Lagos has nothing to hide,’ Sanwo-Olu speaks on procurement controversy

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday the controversy surrounding the procurement process in the state was unnecessary.Read more

5. Wike to review land swap initiative, probe sales of govt houses in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has moved to review the Abuja land swap initiative.Read more

6. Former interior minister, Abba Moro, emerges Senate minority leader

A former Minister of Interior under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and four-time Senator, Abba Moro, has emerged the Senate Minority Leader.Read more

7. Nigeria, Germany sign $500m renewable energy agreement

Nigeria and Germany on Tuesday signed a $500 million renewable energy agreement between the two countries.Read more

8. Nigerian govt revokes 1,633 mining licenses

The Federal Government on Tuesday revoked 1,633 mining titles over non-payment of annual service fees by the operators.Read more

9. Police in Rivers arrest cops over death of landlord in custody

The Rivers State police command has confirmed the arrest of some of its men in connection with the killing of one Eze Nyebuchi of the Woji community in the Obio Akpor area of the state.Read more

10. Rwanda top Nigeria’s W’Cup qualifying group after beating S’Africa

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa were beaten 2-0 by Rwanda in their second Group C game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.Read more

