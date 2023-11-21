Wike to review land swap initiative, probe sales of govt houses in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has moved to review the Abuja land swap initiative.

Wike disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja when he asked the Task Force on the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for mass housing to review the initiative.

The minister also asked the task force to ascertain the sales of federal government houses in Abuja and present the current position of things.

The former Rivers State governor inaugurated a task force on the issuance of C of O for mass housing and the recovery of land use contravention fees.

Wike said: “We want to get details of the land swap initiative and the sale of federal government houses in the Federal Capital Territory.

“There are so many complaints that some houses are abandoned, while some are sold.

“Let us know the houses that were sold and where are the documents. Let them show us the receipt of payments.

“Not only the federal government houses but also the houses built and abandoned in the city.

“With the additional responsibility, the task force will now last for two months instead of the one month earlier given.”

The task force is headed by the Senior Special Assistant on Lands, Urban and Regional Planning to the minister, Mr. Michael Chinda with the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mr. Shehu Ahmad, as the Secretary.

Also on the team are the Director, Department of Development Control, Director of Land Administration, and the Director of Surveying and Mapping.

The rest are the Director of Mass Housing, the Director of AGIS, and the Director of Urban and Regional Planning.

