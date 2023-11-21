News
NNPP applauds Atiku’s proposal on merger of opposition parties
The New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) on Tuesday applauded former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for the merger of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election.
Atiku had during a meeting with the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) at his residence in Abuja last week urged the opposition parties to present a common front against the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He charged the opposition parties to come together and create a more formidable front that would prevent Nigeria from sliding into a one-party state.
The NNPP Acting National Chairman, Abba Ali, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, described the proposal as a welcome development.
He recalled that the merger of opposition parties before the 2015 elections led to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the APC.
The chairman said: “Just recently, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was reported to have called for a merger of opposition parties as a way of checkmating the inordinate drive of the ruling APC towards a one-party state and protecting our hard-earned democracy.
“The NNPP sees this call from Atiku Abubakar as patriotic and a welcome development for which we unreservedly commend him.
“To that extent, the NNPP is reiterating its position that the former Vice President’s latest call is a proposal we applaud wholeheartedly.
“However, as we stated earlier, while we fully embrace this initiative and applaud it as a matter of necessity, the NNPP is looking at this issue from a much larger perspective and considering all factors inherent in it.”
