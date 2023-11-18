Politics
NNPP disowns spokesman, Shendam, over merger comments, insists on expulsion of Kwankwaso
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has disowned its spokesman, Yabuku Shendam, over comments he allegedly made on a possible merger of the party with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) towards the 2027 general elections.
NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Major Agbo, who distanced the party from Shendam in a statement on Saturday, said Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq remains the party’s duly recognised National Publicity Secretary.
Agbo also insisted that the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso remains expelled from the party.
He added that the comments credited to Shendam on a potential merger with other parties do not reflect the party’s position, noting that Shendam is not a member of the NNPP and is only acting as a mouthpiece for Kwankwaso’s ‘Kwankwasiya’ group which was expunged from the party.
READ ALSO:You’re a political liability, can’t win election for Tinubu, Kwankwaso slams Ganduje
Agbo also dismissed Shendam’s claims of merger talks and emphasized that Kwankwaso was expelled from the NNPP by the party’s Board of Trustees in August 2023 due to anti-party activities and other serious violations of party rules.
“The BoT, in its meeting on August 28, had expelled Mr Kwankwaso, and the decision was ratified by the National Convention of August 29 in Lagos due to anti-party activities and other serious infractions,” Agbo said.
“Kwankwaso is no longer a member of our party; he cannot be its presidential candidate in 2027, and Shendam needs to know this.”
Agbo added that thiugh the NNPP is not opposed to exploring options that could benefit ordinary Nigerians, such proposition must be carefully considered by the party’s founder and other founding members, as well as the current National Working Committee.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...