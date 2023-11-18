NNPP disowns spokesman, Shendam, over merger comments, insists on expulsion of Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has disowned its spokesman, Yabuku Shendam, over comments he allegedly made on a possible merger of the party with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) towards the 2027 general elections.

NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Major Agbo, who distanced the party from Shendam in a statement on Saturday, said Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq remains the party’s duly recognised National Publicity Secretary.

Agbo also insisted that the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso remains expelled from the party.

He added that the comments credited to Shendam on a potential merger with other parties do not reflect the party’s position, noting that Shendam is not a member of the NNPP and is only acting as a mouthpiece for Kwankwaso’s ‘Kwankwasiya’ group which was expunged from the party.

Agbo also dismissed Shendam’s claims of merger talks and emphasized that Kwankwaso was expelled from the NNPP by the party’s Board of Trustees in August 2023 due to anti-party activities and other serious violations of party rules.

“The BoT, in its meeting on August 28, had expelled Mr Kwankwaso, and the decision was ratified by the National Convention of August 29 in Lagos due to anti-party activities and other serious infractions,” Agbo said.

“Kwankwaso is no longer a member of our party; he cannot be its presidential candidate in 2027, and Shendam needs to know this.”

Agbo added that thiugh the NNPP is not opposed to exploring options that could benefit ordinary Nigerians, such proposition must be carefully considered by the party’s founder and other founding members, as well as the current National Working Committee.

