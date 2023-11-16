NNPP dismisses report of merger talks with other parties

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Thursday dismissed a report of merger talks with other political parties in the country.

The party made the clarification in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji AbdulRazaq AbdulSalam.

The NNPP crisis began on August 24 when a faction of the party suspended the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for allegedly romancing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other major political parties in the country.

A few days later a faction of NNPP loyal to the former governor suspended the party’s founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major, over the roles in the crisis rocking the party.

The statement read: “NNPP is an independent political group as such we stand firm in our commitment to respect all political parties and refuse to engage in merging with any party to combat another.

READ ALSO: Former NNPP chairman, others switch to APC

“Our party values inclusivity and maintains a non-partisan approach.

“It is crucial to note that those engaging in the merger talk have been expelled from NNPP, and the party currently faces internal conflicts, pending court resolution.

“Until proven otherwise, these internal matters take precedence.”

Abdulsalami revealed that the resolution of the NNPP Board of Trustees (BoT) on the dissolution of Abba Kawu-led National Working Committee (NWC) and Kwankwaso’s expulsion from the party remained unchanged.

“While we note the merger proposal, the stance of our party is clear: we are not interested in the merger offer at this point,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now