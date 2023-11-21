Metro
Police in Rivers arrest cops over death of landlord in custody
The Rivers State police command has confirmed the arrest of some of its men in connection with the killing of one Eze Nyebuchi of the Woji community in the Obio Akpor area of the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt by the command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko.
He said the suspected killer policemen were arrested alongside a suspect fingered in the torture and murder of Nyebuchi.
The CP said: “We have visited the scene of the crime and condoled with the family members of late Nyebuchi.
“Suspects involved in the death of Nyebuchi, including the police officers, have been arrested and are currently at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for interrogation.”
Some policemen arrested Nyebuchi, a landlord, after he forcefully evicted a tenant from his property.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected killer of Rivers DPO
However, after several days in custody, the Woji Community Council of Chiefs pressured the police to reveal the whereabouts of the landlord.
A search party was later conducted by members of the community and Nyebuchi’s decomposing body was found in an uncompleted building in Chokocho, Etche local government area of the state.
Youths of the Woji community took to the streets on Monday to protest the killing of the landlord.
The violent protest degenerated into a deadly clash between the protesters and the police as gunshots were fired sporadically into the air to scare the protesters.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...