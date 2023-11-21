Police in Rivers arrest cops over death of landlord in custody

The Rivers State police command has confirmed the arrest of some of its men in connection with the killing of one Eze Nyebuchi of the Woji community in the Obio Akpor area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt by the command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko.

He said the suspected killer policemen were arrested alongside a suspect fingered in the torture and murder of Nyebuchi.

The CP said: “We have visited the scene of the crime and condoled with the family members of late Nyebuchi.

“Suspects involved in the death of Nyebuchi, including the police officers, have been arrested and are currently at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for interrogation.”

Some policemen arrested Nyebuchi, a landlord, after he forcefully evicted a tenant from his property.

However, after several days in custody, the Woji Community Council of Chiefs pressured the police to reveal the whereabouts of the landlord.

A search party was later conducted by members of the community and Nyebuchi’s decomposing body was found in an uncompleted building in Chokocho, Etche local government area of the state.

Youths of the Woji community took to the streets on Monday to protest the killing of the landlord.

The violent protest degenerated into a deadly clash between the protesters and the police as gunshots were fired sporadically into the air to scare the protesters.

