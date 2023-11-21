Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu, German Chancellor in third meeting under 2 months, discuss investments in Nigeria’s economy

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Berlin as part of his push for greater investment in the Nigerian economy.Read more

2. Appeal Court affirms election of Alia as Benue gov

The election of Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has been validated by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.Read more

3. Nigeria records over N1tr monthly revenue inflow after subsidy removal – Finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, said on Monday that monthly revenue inflow into the Federation Account has increased to N1 trillion in the last four months.Read more

4. Stop blaming Tinubu for your woes,’ Presidency tells PDP, Atiku

The Presidency on Monday criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his party for making wild allegations against President Bola Tinubu, over the sack of some governors by the Court of Appeal.Read more

5. Trial of former Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji, for alleged money laundering stalls

Adeyemi Ikuforiji, the former speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, was on trial for money laundering, but the proceedings were postponed on Monday due to the absence of Federal High Court Judge Mohammed Liman.Read more

6. Obasanjo calls on African countries to discard ‘Western liberal democracy’ as it’s not working

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on African countries to discontinue practicing ‘Western liberal democracy’ which he said has not worked for the continent.Read more

7. Again, Nigeria’s central bank postpones interest rate-setting meeting

For the second time, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed its crucial meeting to decide interest rates,Read more

8. ALLEGED LEADERSHIP CRISIS: No plan to go on strike, PTD, NUPENG clarify

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and its affiliate, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch ( PTD) have debunked reports that the union is set to embark on a nationwide protest over purported leadership tussles in the Union.Read more

9. Electoral Commission officially declares Joseph Boakai Liberia president-elect

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) in Liberia on Monday evening declared the Unity Party candidate, Joseph Boakai, as the winner of the country’s presidential election.Read more

10. Messi shirts from World Cup triumph to be sold at auction

The shirts worn by Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are set to be sold at auction.Read more

