Tinubu, German Chancellor in third meeting under 2 months, discuss investments in Nigeria’s economy

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Berlin as part of his push for greater investment in the Nigerian economy.

The meeting, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, took place on the sideline of the sidelines of the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference.

The meeting was the third between the two leaders in the last two months.

Tinubu and Scholz first met at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 11.

The German Chancellor met with Tinubu during his two-day visit to Nigeria on October 29 and discussed measures to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In Monday’s meeting, the duo agreed to deepen collaboration on the utilization of advanced biometric systems and border control technology to check irregular migration and other issues of mutual interest.

In his remark, Tinubu urged the German business community to focus on Nigerian solid minerals, agricultural goods, automobile production, and other job-creating sub-sectors of the economy.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the implementation of the Siemens-supported Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

The president, who acknowledged the contribution of Siemens AG to the transformation of the Egyptian power sector, assured that the initiative would take on new urgency with a more deliberate process of project execution.

He also stressed the utilization of Siemens technology in all aspects of the project for sustainability.

Tinubu said: “For me, I am very much committed to pursuing all aspects of the Siemens Power project and the skill development opportunities that will emerge from that project for our talented youths who can participate in sustaining the industry.”

