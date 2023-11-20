Nigeria records over N1tr monthly revenue inflow after subsidy removal – Finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, said on Monday that monthly revenue inflow into the Federation Account has increased to N1 trillion in the last four months.

He stated this at the opening of a four-day retreat organised for members of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in Abuja.

The minister, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Finance, Special Duties, Mr. Okokon Udo said the government had for long realised that petroleum subsidy was not sustainable.

He added that the average revenue inflow per month before the removal of fuel subsidy was N650 million.

Edun lamented that the subsidy regime eroded revenues that should have been available to fund viable projects in the country.

READ ALSO: Subsidy removal: SERAP gives governors 7 days to disclose spending of N2bn palliative

He said: “We all know that achieving tax revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target of 22 percent and tax to GDP of 18 percent by 2026 are parts of the cardinal objectives of this administration.

”However, in doing that, we appreciate the need not to overburden the taxpayers by introducing many new taxes.

“What is necessary to be done is to broaden the tax base, simplify and streamline tax administration for ease of collection.

“Among the prior activities of this government after coming into office, was the constitution of a Presidential Committee of Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

“The committee has submitted an interim report which is full of optimism.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now