Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 20, 2023

1. Appeal Court sacks Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

The Appeal Court in Abuja on Sunday sacked the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.Read more

2. LP guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour alleges Sanwo-Olu spent Lagos N200m to defend election victory

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, alleged on Sunday that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu spent the total sum of N200 million belonging to the state on election litigation.Read more

3. Gov Mutfwang to challenge sack at Supreme Court

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has resolved to appeal the verdict of the Appeal Court that nullified his victory in the March 18 election.Read more

4. SERAP, BudgIT, 34 others sue Tinubu over appointments of INEC RECs

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), BudgIT and 34 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

5. Ganduje reveals mistakes APC used to nail Kano Gov, Yusuf, Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, has revealed the mistakes made by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in the run up to the March 18 governorship election which the APC used to nail them at the Tribunal and Appeal Court.Read more

6. N’Delta militant group, Force of Egbesu, declares war on Gov. Diri, PDP, over alleged invasion by military

Niger Delta militant group, Force of Egbesu, says it has declared war on Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over an alleged invasion and burning down of the group’s base in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.Read more

7. Firm reveals in new report Nigeria’s food shortage now 5.7m metric tonnes

A primary player in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, AFEX, has warned Nigerians to brace up for hunger following the rise in the country’s food shortage to a staggering 5.7 million metric tonnes.Read more

8. Nigeria boosts renewable energy drive with $500m investment platform

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) at the weekend launched a $500 million Renewables Investment Platform for Limitless Energy (RIPLE) in a bid to develop renewable energy projects across the country.Read more

9. Enugu varsity to conduct mass burial for 33 corpses abandoned for 18 years

Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu, has given families of 33 corpses abandoned in its hospital mortuary 21 days to evacuate them.Read more

10. Super Eagles drop points again in W’Cup race after draw vs Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have again dropped points in their race to the 2026 World Cup finals as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe.Read more

