Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 19, 2023

1. CCB arraigns Kano anti-graft agency boss for alleged abuse of office, others

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has arraigned the Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Graft Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja for alleged abuse of office and other charges.Read more

2. Gov Yusuf heads to Supreme Court after sack, vows to reclaim mandate

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has vowed to reclaim his mandate by heading to the Supreme Court after his sack by the Appeal Court on Friday.Read more

3. NBA confronts Gov Adeleke, says tenure of a chief judge not subject to your mood

Opposition to the suspension of the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo has continued to swell, as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Saturday, condemned the suspension and declared that it would not recognise the acting CJ appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke, Justice Olayinka Afolabi.Read more

4. Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attack Gov Buni’s convoy, kill 2 police officers in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked the convoy of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, along the Maiduguri-Dramaturg Road and killed two policemen on Saturday evening.Read more

5. 60 terrorists reportedly killed in fresh supremacy battle between Boko Haram and ISWAP in Borno

At least 60 terrorists have been reportedly killed in a fresh supremacy battle between Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State.Read more

6. Universities cannot be left to govt alone, Tinubu says, seeks stakeholders support

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, said university education cannot be left for government alone, calling on stakeholders to join hands with the government in assisting universities in the country.Read more

7. At nearly N3tr, currency in circulation nears pre-naira redesign level

The currency-in-circulation (CIC) has reached a new high of N2.99 trillion by October 31, 2023, inching closer to the level it was before the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), latest data from the apex bank has revealed.Read more

8. Lagos govt begins demolition of distressed buildings in Ebute-Metta

The Lagos State government on Saturday commenced the demolition of distressed buildings in the Ebute-Metta area of the state.Read more

9. Police arrests teacher, two others over alleged defilement of three-year-old pupil in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested three people in connection with the sexual assault of a three-year-old pupil in the state. Read more

10. South Africa top Nigeria’s W’Cup qualifying group after win vs Benin Republic

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now top of Group C of the CAF qualifying series for the 2026 World Cup after they defeated Benin Republic on Saturday.Read more

