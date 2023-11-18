Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Kano Gov, Yusuf, out as Appeal Court upholds Tribunal judgment sacking him

The Abuja Division of the Appeal Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has sacked Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.Read more

2. Appeal Court affirms election of Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, affirmed the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in the March 18 governorship election.Read more

3. ‘I would have relocated my mother from Bayelsa if Diri had lost election,’ Jonathan praises governor on security

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday expressed happiness at Governor Douye Diri’s victory in last weekend’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.Read more

4. Mohbad: Police releases Sam Larry, Naira Marley after weeks in custody

The Lagos State Police Command has released the duo of singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and Balogun Samson known as Sam Larry from custody.Read more

5. EFCC releases military officers detained for security breach

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released six Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officers arrested in Kaduna State.Read more

6. ‘We are ready for you at Supreme Court,’ Ganduje tells Gov Yusuf, NNPP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday dared the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to take their case to the Supreme Court.Read more

7. Nigerians to pay more as MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile hint at tariff increase

The tariff of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria like Globacom, 9mobile, MTN and Airtel may soon be reviewed upward as telecom operators under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) on Thursday said that the current tariff regime in the sector was no longer sustainable.Read more

8. Tinubu takes quest for FDI to Summit in Germany

President Bola Tinubu will take his quest to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria to Berlin, Germany, this Saturday, where he will participate in the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference on November 20, 2023.Read more

9. Oyo govt arraigns monarch, 14 others for attempted murder, theft

The Oyo State government on Friday arraigned the traditional ruler of Oko kingdom, Oba Solomon Akinola, and 14 others at the State High Court in Ogbomoso on criminal charges.Read more

10. Peseiro says ‘bad luck’ responsible for Eagles’ failure to beat Lesotho

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has blamed bad luck for his team’s failure to beat Lesotho in Uyo.Read more

