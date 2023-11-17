Business
Nigerians to pay more as MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile hint at tariff increase
The tariff of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria like Globacom, 9mobile, MTN and Airtel may soon be reviewed upward as telecom operators under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) on Thursday said that the current tariff regime in the sector was no longer sustainable.
The Chairman of ALTON, Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, dropped this hint in Lagos during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida while noting that the price review is in line with the rising operating cost, adding that operators are burdened by 52 taxes across the country.
Hear him, “Our current pricing regime is no longer sustainable. That is the fact, with the way things are going, I am not sure we can sustain this sector with the current pricing regime,” he said.
While assuring the NCC EVC of the support of stakeholders in the sector, he said it is important to put a timeline on resolutions reached at the meeting.
READ ALSO:Again, telcos threaten to withdraw USSD service as debt mounts to N200 billion
On his part, the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Anthony Emoekpere, said there is a need to bridge the telecom infrastructure in the country as part of measures to improve the quality of service.
The NCC boss while assuring the stakeholders of his support and commitment to the growth of the sector, said his action would be guided by the Renewed Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the policy guidelines enumerated by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.
Noting that the government sees the telecom sector as critical to the economy, he urged the operators to improve the quality of their services as well as boost job creation in the country.
