Tinubu returns to Abuja after Saudi, Guinea Bissau’s engagements
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday returned to the country after a one-week trip to Saudi Arabia and Guinea Bissau.
The president left the country for Saudi Arabia on November 9 to participate in the Saudi-Africa summit held in Riyadh.
At the summit, he met with the Saudi Arabia business executives and assured them of quick return on their investments in Nigeria.
The president also secured an agreement with the Saudi government to invest in Nigeria’s four refineries.
Tinubu later left for Guinea Bissau where he attended the country’s independence anniversary marked on Thursday in the capital, Bissau.
The president and his entourage arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a Boeing 737 jet at 7:05 p.m., to the warm embrace of top government officials.
