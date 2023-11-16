News
Bandits abduct district head, 2 others in Kaduna
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday abducted the district head of Kujama, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, Steven Ibrahim.
A resident of the community told journalists on Thursday, that the victim was abducted by gunmen on a motorcycle behind the Bethel Baptist School at about 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, also confirmed the incident.
He said the district head was abducted alongside two others in the area.
