Bandits abduct district head, 2 others in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday abducted the district head of Kujama, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, Steven Ibrahim.

A resident of the community told journalists on Thursday, that the victim was abducted by gunmen on a motorcycle behind the Bethel Baptist School at about 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, also confirmed the incident.

He said the district head was abducted alongside two others in the area.

