Senate confirms Aminu Maida as NCC Executive Vice Chairman

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

This followed the adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on Communication presented by the Chairman, Sen. Bilbis, at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

In his presentation, Ikra urged the Senate to consider President Bola Tinubu’s request for the confirmation of Maida as NCC chairman.

He said the request was in accordance with Section 8 (1) of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Establishment Act, 2003.

He said Maida passed all security clearances and possessed the requisite qualifications, professional experience, competence, and regulatory capacity to further ensure the success of the NCC.

The chairman urged the Senate to approve the nomination.

The Red Chamber, thereafter, confirmed the appointment of Maida as the NCC Executive Vice Chairman.

