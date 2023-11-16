Gov Adeleke ignores court order, suspends Osun chief judge

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has suspended the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, said in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo, that the suspension of the chief judge followed the recommendation of the state House of Assembly.

Governor Adeleke had since appointed Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of the state.

The National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, had earlier restrained the governor from removing the CJ.

The court also stopped Adeleke from removing Michael Obidiya as secretary of the state Judicial Service Commission.

The statement read: The Executive Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has approved the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly asking the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, to step aside the pending investigation of allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for rule of law against her by the House of Assembly.

“Following the approval of the resolution of the House by the Governor, the Deputy-Governor has been directed by the Governor to perform the swearing-in ceremony of the Acting Chief Judge of Osun State which will be held tomorrow at the Executive Lounge, Governor’s Office, Osogbo.”

