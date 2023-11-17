Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Fruday, November 17, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Obi challenges Tinubu to give details of liabilities inherited from Buhari

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to give details of the liabilities he inherited from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more

2. Appeal Court declares Zamfara governorship election inconclusive, orders rerun in 3 LGAs

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, declared the March 18 governorship election in Zamfara State as inconclusive.Read more

3. Nigeria must be completely restructured to move forward —Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, said there must be a complete restructuring of Nigeria if it must move forward.Read more

4. Nigerian govt seized looted N45bn, identified terrorist financiers – AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said on Thursday the Federal Government has seized over N45 billion looted from the treasury by corrupt officials in the country.Read more

5. Gov Adeleke ignores court order, suspends Osun chief judge

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has suspended the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.Read more

6. NNPP dismisses report of merger talks with other parties

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Thursday dismissed a report of merger talks with other political parties in the country.Read more

7. Amid rising inflation rate, CBN says monetary policy stance yielding desired economic impact

Despite the rising inflation rate in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared that the monetary policy reforms put in place have started having a positive impact on the economy.Read more

8. Buhari’s policies led to economic bottleneck, stifled private sector growth —Morgan Stanley

Global investment bank Morgan Stanley has disclosed that the interventionist policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari triggered economic bottlenecks and hindered the private sector’s ability to grow.Read more

9. JTF arrests 135 suspected criminals in FCT raids

The Joint Task Force (JTF) in the Federal Capital Territory has arrested 135 suspects during raids of criminal hideouts, uncompleted buildings, and shanties in the city.Read more

10. Eagles begin World Cup qualifying campaign with draw vs Lesotho

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho in the matchday one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.Read more

